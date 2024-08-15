Alaska Airlines plane diverted from its route after it was discovered that the pilot was not certified for landing

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 15 de agosto, 2024

An Alaska Airlines flight bound for Jackson Hole, Wyoming had to make an unexpected change in its route to Salt Lake City, Utah after it was discovered that the pilot in command was not certified to land at the city's airport which is surrounded by mountainous terrain.

The incident occurred during flight 2348 (which departed from Seattle with passengers on board expecting to arrive in Jackson Hole). However, midway through the flight, the crew was notified that the pilot did not have the required certification - a special permit - to execute a safe landing at the Jackson Hole airport (known for its challenging approaches due to being in a mountainous environment and variable weather conditions).

Alaska Airlines issued a statement apologizing

The airline decided to divert the flight to Salt Lake City for passenger safety. Once on the ground, it secured a new pilot who did have the necessary certification, allowing the flight to continue on its route to Jackson Hole after the delay.

The frustration and shock of those on board over the event was noted on social media. Alaska Airlines issued a statement apologizing for any inconvenience caused and reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of its flights. The airline also indicated that it will review its procedures to prevent a similar situation from recurring in the future.