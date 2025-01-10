Israel suffered 18,000 terrorist attacks in 2024

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

Israel was the target of 18,000 terrorist attacks in 2024, said a report released by the National Directorate for Public Diplomacy of the Jewish state's Prime Minister's Office, based on data from the country's security agencies and emergency organizations.

According to the report, 134 people were killed and another 1,277 injured as a result of the attacks.

The offensives were perpetrated on seven fronts: Iran, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip, Iraq, Yemen and from Israel's own territory.

Rocket, missile and drone attacks

According to the Israeli agency, 16,400 rockets or missiles were fired at Israel, 15,400 of which were launched by the terrorist group Hezbollah from Lebanon and 700 by Hamas and other radical organizations in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the report stated that Israelis were attacked with at least 399 drones, most of which were launched from Lebanon.

As a result of the airstrikes, 71 people were killed, including 14 children, and 892 others were injured.

These offensives also caused 600 forest fires.

Other terrorist attacks

In addition, the report noted that there were 1,900 terrorist attacks involving stone throwing and firebombing, as well as intentional hit-and-runs with vehicles, shootings, bombings and stabbings.

According to the annual report published by the Israel's Internal Security Service (Shin Bet), the Jewish state thwarted more than 1,000 terrorist attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem in 2024.