Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua gives members 'green light' to attack police

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned that the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua gave the "green light" to its members located in Denver to start attacking the .U.S. law enforcement officers. .

A DHS memo reported that the New Mexico Police Department is warning fellow officers inDenver that criminals who are part of the group in that city may soon "shoot or attack" law enforcement.

The memo from the Homeland Security Investigations office in Chicago noted that:

"Please see attached Albuquerque Police Department (APD) officer security/awareness bulletin. APD received information from federal partners regarding possible 'green light' attacks on law enforcement by the Tren de Aragua (TdA) criminal organization operating out of Denver, Colorado. Credible human sources in Colorado provided information about TdA giving a 'green light' to shoot at or attack law enforcement," the memo reads.

"As many of you know, we have a TdA presence here in Chicago, so please be vigilant when encountering TdA members or affiliates during your operational and investigative activities," it concludes.

Possible association with MS-13 members

Authorities warn that Tren de Aragua criminals may associate with MS-13 gang members from El Salvador, as they often operate in the same areas.

Denver is in chaos due to the immigration crisis. According to federal data, the Border Patrol began tracking the Aragua Train last year and has captured 70 of its members.