Alma Cooper, an Army officer, crowned new Miss USA

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 5 de agosto, 2024

Alma Cooper, representing Michigan, became the new U.S. beauty queen after being crowned Miss USA on Sunday night. Cooper, a U.S. Army officer, beat out the other 50 contestants to close a turbulent year for the pageant following the resignation in May of the previous winner, Noelia Voigt (Utah), citing mental health problems.

Voigt’s replacement, Miss Hawaii 2023, Savannah Gankiewicz, handed the tiara to a visibly excited Cooper. Connor Perry, of Kentucky, and Danika Christopherson, of Oklahoma, were named first and second runners-up, respectively.

Proud of her origins and her Army service

During the finale, Cooper proudly told her judges of her origins as an "daughter of a migrant worker," "Afro Latina woman" and her position as a U.S. Army second lieutenant:

"As the daughter of a migrant worker, a proud Afro Latina woman and an officer of the United States Army, I am living the American dream. IIf there’s anything that my life and my mother have taught me, it’s that your circumstances never define your destiny: You can make success accessible through demanding excellence," she said.

A turbulent year for Miss USA

Last May, the pageant experienced a shockwave after the resignation of the winner of the previous edition, citing mental health issues. Shortly after, the winner of Miss Teen USA also stepped down. Both resignations were surrounded by controversy and raised suspicions about the obligations imposed by the organization on models.