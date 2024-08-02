Louisiana: Former DeRidder mayor arrested on charges of raping a minor

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 2 de agosto, 2024

The former mayor of DeRidder (Louisiana), Misty Roberts, has been charged with raping a minor during her tenure.

It all started last July 26 when, according to the Louisiana State Police, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office asked its Special Victims Unit to investigate a complaint against the 42-year-old councilwoman.

In it, the woman was accused of having sexual relations with a minor. That same day, Roberts resigned and left her post as mayor after two terms, as reported by state broadcaster 7KPLC.

Following this, authorities began to investigate and interviewed two minors who claimed the accusation was true. One of them turned out to be the victim.

The statements from the two prompted the Louisiana State Police to issue an arrest warrant for Roberts that became effective Thursday, according to authorities reported in a statement.

"On August 1, 2024, Roberts turned herself in to Investigators without incident. She was booked into the Beauregard Parish Detention Center on the charges of LRS 14:43 – Third degree rape and LRS 14:92 – Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. This case remains under investigation." Louisiana State Police release.

The former mayor was booked into the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office jail at 10:13 a.m., as seen in the records. An hour later, Roberts was released on a $75,000 bond.

As reported by KPLC, Roberts' attorney, Adam Johnson, maintained his client's innocence throughout. Along with this, he criticized authorities for not talking to her before arresting her.

"It is my honor to represent Misty Roberts. My client learned late last night of a warrant, despite not being contacted to be interviewed prior to investigators obtaining the warrant. My client maintains her innocence and, as it stands, she is in fact innocent," said Johnson who also said the former mayor and her family were grateful for "the support they have received from their friends and neighbors" and that they "look forward to putting this unfortunate situation behind them" as soon as possible.