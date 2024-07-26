Winston Nguyen, former 'Jeopardy!' contestant, charged with possession of child pornography

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de julio, 2024

Authorities arrested Winston Nguyen, a 37-year-old former Jeopardy! champion and a teacher at a New York school, after he was charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a report by the New York Post, Nguyen allegedly tricked minors into sending him explicit photographs via social platforms such as Snapchat.

The defendant allegedly had a fake profile on the social network. Some of the victims were students of his aged between 13 and 15.

Nguyen appeared before a judge to testify, but did not utter a single word. His lawyer did, who merely said that his client would not testify for the time being.

After appearing before the judge, he posted a $30,000 bail to be released.