Winston Nguyen, former 'Jeopardy!' contestant, charged with possession of child pornography
He allegedly had a fake Snapchat profile with which he solicited explicit photographs from minors. He has been released on bail.
Authorities arrested Winston Nguyen, a 37-year-old former Jeopardy! champion and a teacher at a New York school, after he was charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a report by the New York Post, Nguyen allegedly tricked minors into sending him explicit photographs via social platforms such as Snapchat.
The defendant allegedly had a fake profile on the social network. Some of the victims were students of his aged between 13 and 15.
Nguyen appeared before a judge to testify, but did not utter a single word. His lawyer did, who merely said that his client would not testify for the time being.
After appearing before the judge, he posted a $30,000 bail to be released.