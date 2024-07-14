Shannen Doherty, star of "Beverly Hills: 90210," dies at 53 from cancer
According to 'People' magazine, the actress died Saturday after years of battling the disease.
Actress Shannen Doherty, known for her role in the TV series "Beverly Hills 90210," died at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday.
"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," her publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement sent to People.