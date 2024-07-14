Voz media US Voz.us
Shannen Doherty, star of "Beverly Hills: 90210," dies at 53 from cancer

According to 'People' magazine, the actress died Saturday after years of battling the disease. 

Shannen Doherty, 2022. © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett CollectionCordon Press

Published by
AFP Juan Peña

Actress Shannen Doherty, known for her role in the TV series "Beverly Hills 90210," died at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," her publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement sent to People.

