Shannen Doherty, star of "Beverly Hills: 90210," dies at 53 from cancer

Published by AFP Juan Peña Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-14T18:06:55.000Z"}

Actress Shannen Doherty, known for her role in the TV series "Beverly Hills 90210," died at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," her publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement sent to People.