UK: Authorities seek suspect in murder of BBC broadcaster's wife and daughters

Published by Williams Perdomo

Police in the United Kingdom reported that they are looking for a man, identified as 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, who is suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of BBC broadcaster John Hunt in north London. He allegedly murdered them with a crossbow.

The information was confirmed by the BBC on its website. "Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can," said Heidi Dawson, controller of the BBC radio station.

Meanwhile, it also emerged that Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is considering the findings of a study carried out by the Home Office to consider whether stricter laws on crossbows are needed.

"We keep legislation under constant review and a call for evidence was launched earlier this year to look at whether further controls on crossbows should be introduced," a ministry spokesman told the BBC.

Similarly, Jon Simpson, the chief superintendent of Hertfordshire police, said investigators believe the victims were targeted. According to AFP, he also urged the suspect to contact police. The public is being asked not to approach him.

"It is a horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow but other weapons may have been used," said Simpson.

As AFP recalled, "possession of a crossbow does not require a specific permit in the U.K., but it is illegal to carry one in public space without reasonable cause."