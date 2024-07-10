Joe Bonsall, tenor of the Oak Ridge Boys, dies at age 76

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-10T13:19:30.000Z"}

Joe Bonsall, tenor of the Oak Ridge Boys, has died at 76. The information was confirmed by a statement published on his official website.

The cause of death was complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It also was learned that, by the singer's will, there will be no funeral.

His team also asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ALS Association or the ALS and Neuroscience Research Center at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

"He leaves behind his precious wife, Mary Ann, daughters Jennifer and Sabrina, granddaughter Breanne, grandson Luke, two great grandsons, Chance and Grey, and a sister, Nancy," the release explained.

In that regard, the release detailed that as a 50-year member of the musical group The Oak Ridge Boys, Joe was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame.

"Joseph is also the author of 11 books including his latest, a memoir entitled I See Myself, which releases in November. Joe loved to sing. He loved to read. He loved to write. He loved to play banjo. He loved working on the farm. And he loved the Philadelphia Phillies. But Jesus and his family always came first—and we will see him again on the Promised Day," the release highlighted.