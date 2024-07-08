Jill Biden on the hunt for votes: Launches 'Veterans and Military Families for Biden-Harris' program

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-08T18:41:08.000Z"}

First lady Jill Biden will travel to several key states to launch a Joe Biden campaign project that seeks to win over veteran voters and military families.

The first events will be held in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida, three states where there is a large population of veterans and military families.

In addition to the first lady's trips, the Biden campaign will hold events to raise awareness of the campaign in Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

'Veterans and Families for Biden-Harris'

The Florida Democratic Party already issued a statement welcoming the first lady. FDP Chairwoman Nikki Fried stated:

"The Florida Democratic Party is proud to welcome the First Lady to Florida today ... As a state with 21 military bases and nearly 67,000 military spouses and families, Florida is the right place to launch Veterans and Military Families for Biden-Harris."

Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said in a statement:

"Our veterans and military families are the brave and the bold, who step forward for all of us. They deserve a commander in chief who respects their bravery and understands personally their sacrifice, not one who denigrates them for being willing to put their lives on the line for our democracy."

She also stressed that the "Veterans and Military Families for Biden-Harris will help underscore the stark contrast voters will see in November ... Joe Biden is a military father who understands the importance of fighting for veterans every day to earn their support at the ballot box."