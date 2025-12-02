Schumer reports bomb threats against three of its New York offices

Published by Sabrina Martin 1 de diciembre, 2025

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reported Monday that three of his offices in New York were the targets of e-mailed bomb threats. The warnings targeted headquarters in Rochester, Binghamton, and Long Island, and were reported to law enforcement as soon as they were detected.

As Schumer detailed on the X platform, the message had the subject line "MAGA" and came from an address that claimed the 2020 presidential election was "rigged." The senator did not disclose the full content of the mail, nor did he specify its technical origin, but he did assure that all the information was delivered to the authorities for evaluation.

Rejection of any form of political intimidation

Schumer condemned the incident and warned that this type of threat should not be normalized within the national political debate. He maintained that neither elected officials, legislative staff members, nor citizens should face intimidation while doing their jobs or participating in civic processes. He further stressed that the investigation continues, focused on identifying the person responsible for the mailing and determining if there is any additional risk to the affected offices.