Trump calls on GOP congressmen to release Epstein records because he has 'nothing to hide' and focus on citizens' concerns

Published by Israel Duro 17 de noviembre, 2025

Donald Trump called on GOP congressmen to not fall into the Democratic "trap" with Jeffrey Epstein and give the green light to the publication of all records of the late tycoon. The president assured he had" nothing to hide," unlike relevant members of the Blue party, so he asked the conservative representatives to turn the page and focus on the real concerns and needs of the citizens.

After making statements in this regard to reporters on Air Force One, Trump published a long post on his Truth Social account where he made his position crystal clear: end the noise caused by rumors and interested leaks from Democratic "lunatics" about Epstein and focus on working for Americans and highlighting the fruits of the Administration's conservative policies.

"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown'."

"I DON'T CARE"

In fact, Trump claimed that those who have to be seriously concerned the hidden content are "Democratic operatives" such as Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman and Larry Summers. In addition, the president stressed that the Justice Department has already made public "tens of thousands of pages" on the case and is investigating names in the files that may have engaged in wrongdoing.

"The Department of Justice has already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on “Epstein,” are looking at various Democrat operatives (Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc.) and their relationship to Epstein, and the House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!"

Focus on the economy, inflation, the border and citizen security

The president then went on to list these victories that are being overshadowed by the media noise generated by, among other things, the Epstein files:

"All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, “Affordability” (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!"

Finally, he lamented that some Republican congressmen "have been used" by Democrats in this "trap" and "we cannot allow this to happen."