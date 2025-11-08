'He will never let you down!': Trump again endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de noviembre, 2025

Donald Trump publicly endorsed businessman Vivek Ramaswamy for the Ohio governor's race on Friday, calling him the party's best choice for the state. Trump and Ramaswamy previously competed for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, which was won by Trump after defeating the Democratic candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and WON BIG, THREE TIMES, in 2016, 2020, and 2024! I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Rapid rise

While Ramaswamy was not as well known in the American political arena when he announced his candidacy for president, the primaries represented his burst onto the political scene as a successful businessman who, over time, became one of the most prominent figures in the American conservative faction. After withdrawing from the race, Ramaswamy endorsed Trump and even began campaigning for him.

After Trump's victory over Harris, numerous rumors surfaced claiming that Ramaswamy would lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside X owner Elon Musk, in order to cut massive spending and thus materialize one of Trump's main campaign promises. However, shortly after the Republican front-runner's inauguration, it was announced that Ramaswamy would be stepping down from DOGE and that all his efforts would be focused on his run for governor of Ohio, to which the president expressed his endorsement.