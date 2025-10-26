JD Vance lashes out at Mamdani for insinuating that his aunt was the real victim of 9/11 because of 'Islamophobia'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 26 de octubre, 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance heavily criticized the socialist candidate for mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, for his comments about "Islamophobia" in the United States after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

"According to Zohran the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks," Vice President Vance wrote on X, responding to a video where the Democrat recalled his late aunt, who, in his words, stopped riding the subway because she felt unsafe wearing a hijab.

Mamdani's remarks sparked a wave of criticism, after former New York Governor and current mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo and host Sid Rosenberg ironically quipped days earlier about the candidate: "God forbid, another 9/11. Can you imagine Mamdani in the seat?" said Cuomo. "I could, he’d be cheering," the host replied, to laughter.

Mamdani called such comments "disgusting," while Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul backed him and warned that “fear-mongering, hate speech and Islamophobia are beneath New York.”

So far, despite concerns about his socialist-leaning ideas and some proposals that many consider unworkable, Mamdani remains the heavy favorite to win the upcoming New York mayoral election, with Cuomo trying to close the gap in record time.