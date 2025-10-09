Texas: eight people arrested in connection with Houston abortionist practicing without a medical license
The indictments follow the March arrest of Maria Rojas, who posed as a doctor while running several clinics in the Houston area. According to the Attorney's Office, several of those arrested are foreign nationals.
The Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, indicted eight additional individuals connected with the Houston area medical clinics, owned by Maria Rojas, who performed illegal abortions and practiced medicine without a medical license. According to the prosecutor's office, several of the people detained were foreign citizens.
"This cabal of abortion-loving radicals has been running illegal clinics staffed with unlicensed individuals who endangered the very people they pretended to help," Paxton said in a statement.
"Beyond being illegal, it is evil. These dens of fake doctors will not be allowed to operate in Texas. Those responsible will be held accountable. I will always protect innocent life and use every tool to enforce Texas’s pro-life laws", he added.
The indictments follow the arrest in March of Rojas, 49, who prosecutors say posed as a doctor while running clinics in Waller, Cypress, Spring and Katy. A Waller County grand jury indicted Rojas on 15 felony counts, including illegally performing an abortion and 12 counts of practicing medicine without a license.
As the investigation continues, eight other individuals were indicted for practicing medicine without a license under Rojas. These eight individuals are: Yaimara Hernandez Alvarez, Alina Valeron Leon, Dalia Coromoto Yanez, Yhonder Lebrun Acosta, Liunet Grandales Estrada, Gerardo Otero Aguero, Sabiel Bosch Gongora, and Jose Manuel Cendan Ley.