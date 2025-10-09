Texas: eight people arrested in connection with Houston abortionist practicing without a medical license

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de octubre, 2025

The Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, indicted eight additional individuals connected with the Houston area medical clinics, owned by Maria Rojas, who performed illegal abortions and practiced medicine without a medical license. According to the prosecutor's office, several of the people detained were foreign citizens.

"This cabal of abortion-loving radicals has been running illegal clinics staffed with unlicensed individuals who endangered the very people they pretended to help," Paxton said in a statement.

"Beyond being illegal, it is evil. These dens of fake doctors will not be allowed to operate in Texas. Those responsible will be held accountable. I will always protect innocent life and use every tool to enforce Texas’s pro-life laws", he added.

The indictments follow the arrest in March of Rojas, 49, who prosecutors say posed as a doctor while running clinics in Waller, Cypress, Spring and Katy. A Waller County grand jury indicted Rojas on 15 felony counts, including illegally performing an abortion and 12 counts of practicing medicine without a license.

As the investigation continues, eight other individuals were indicted for practicing medicine without a license under Rojas. These eight individuals are: Yaimara Hernandez Alvarez, Alina Valeron Leon, Dalia Coromoto Yanez, Yhonder Lebrun Acosta, Liunet Grandales Estrada, Gerardo Otero Aguero, Sabiel Bosch Gongora, and Jose Manuel Cendan Ley.