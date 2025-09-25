The Trump Administration is considering imposing new restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de septiembre, 2025

The administration of President Donald Trump confirmed to Republican state attorneys general that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is currently reviewing any and all safety protocols for the abortion pill mifepristone. In a letter sent earlier this month but made public Tuesday, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explained that the agency is seriously considering modifying the requirements of the Risk Assessment and Mitigation Strategy.

In their letter, both Makary and Kennedy Jr. detailed that lthe review was motivated by "recent studies raising concerns about the safety of mifepristone as currently administered." However, both noted that HHS was also conducting "its own review" of the abortion pill.

While the letter does not clarify whether Makary and Kennedy Jr. would go so far as to suggest that such a drug would have to be taken off the market as posing a risk to patient health, both cited different findings from a study by the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) think tank as one of the main reasons for scrutinizing the numerous changes that came to be introduced by the Democratic administration of former President Joe Biden.

The two Trump administration health leaders wrote in their letter that "safeguards for women regarding the administration" of mifepristone have been "significantly reduced."