Trump publicly endorsed Senator Joe Gruters to be the new chairman of the Republican National Committee

On his Truth Social account, Trump endorsed Gruters for RNC chair and Whatley for his North Carolina Senate run, aiming to replace Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.

Joe Gruters, in a file image.

Joe Gruters, in a file image.Screenshot / CBS Miami

Luis Francisco Orozco

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Florida Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters to be the next chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), despite incumbent Michael Whatley’s bid for the Senate. With this endorsement, Gruters’ chances of becoming the new RNC chairman look very strong, especially since studies show that candidates with the president’s public support significantly boost their chances of winning elections.

On his Truth Social account, Trump endorsed Joe Gruters for RNC chair and Mike Whatley for his North Carolina Senate run, aiming to replace Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who announced he would not seek re-election. "Mike would make an unbelievable Senator from North Carolina," Trump wrote. "He is fantastic at everything he does, and he was certainly great at the RNC where, in the Presidential Election, we won every Swing State, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a landslide!" 

In his statement, Trump also added that "Fortunately, I have somebody who will do a wonderful job as the Chairman of the RNC. His name is, Joe Gruters, and he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. So, should Michael Whatley run for the Senate, please let this notification represent my Complete and Total Endorsement."

The 48-year-old Florida senator currently serves as treasurer of the RNC and previously chaired the Republican Party of Florida. Trump's endorsement came as a surprise, since several reporters recently suggested Gruters would likely run for Florida’s CFO position, putting him in direct competition with an ally backed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

A Trump ally

Over the past several years, Gruters has been a loyal Trump ally, dating back to Trump’s first presidency after defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. At the state level, Gruters has been somewhat controversial within the Republican Party, given his numerous clashes with Governor Ron DeSantis — one of Trump’s main rivals during the 2024 presidential primaries.
