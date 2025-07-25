Trump publicly endorsed Senator Joe Gruters to be the new chairman of the Republican National Committee
On his Truth Social account, Trump endorsed Gruters for RNC chair and Whatley for his North Carolina Senate run, aiming to replace Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.
President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Florida Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters to be the next chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), despite incumbent Michael Whatley’s bid for the Senate. With this endorsement, Gruters’ chances of becoming the new RNC chairman look very strong, especially since studies show that candidates with the president’s public support significantly boost their chances of winning elections.
On his Truth Social account, Trump endorsed Joe Gruters for RNC chair and Mike Whatley for his North Carolina Senate run, aiming to replace Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who announced he would not seek re-election. "Mike would make an unbelievable Senator from North Carolina," Trump wrote. "He is fantastic at everything he does, and he was certainly great at the RNC where, in the Presidential Election, we won every Swing State, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a landslide!"
To the Great People of North Carolina, one of the most capable executives in our Country successfully ran, along with Lara Trump, the Republican National Committee. He happens to live in your incredible State, which I love, and won, including Primaries, six times in a row! My…— Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 25, 2025
In his statement, Trump also added that "Fortunately, I have somebody who will do a wonderful job as the Chairman of the RNC. His name is, Joe Gruters, and he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. So, should Michael Whatley run for the Senate, please let this notification represent my Complete and Total Endorsement."
The 48-year-old Florida senator currently serves as treasurer of the RNC and previously chaired the Republican Party of Florida. Trump's endorsement came as a surprise, since several reporters recently suggested Gruters would likely run for Florida’s CFO position, putting him in direct competition with an ally backed by Governor Ron DeSantis.