Full support: Retired Colonel Al Santos detailed why voters massively support the deportation of criminals

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de julio, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Gaby Perozo interviewed retired U.S. Army Colonel Al Santos, with whom she discussed a recent poll that revealed how the majority of voters approve the deportation of illegal immigrants and criminals, as well as the closing of the border. During the interview, Santos shared his opinion on the reasons behind this reality, as well as the actions taken by President Donald Trump on immigration and security issues.

"While it's well powerful that 75% who support the Trump Administration to deport criminals, it's not necessarily the remaining 25% who don't want that to happen. Maybe within that 25% there is a very robust percentage that maybe they would not like to be deported, but they would like to be incarcerated and pay here."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.