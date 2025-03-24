ICE arrests 81 illegal immigrants in Kentucky, 25 charged with felonies

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de marzo, 2025

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 81 illegal immigrants during an "enhanced targeted law enforcement" operation in mid-March that included several federal law enforcement agencies in Kentucky.

Of the aliens arrested in Louisville, 25 were charged with criminal offenses including illegal re-entry, illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of controlled substances. One drug dealer's criminal history even included possession of several firearms with machine gun conversion devices.

The charges and convictions on them also included domestic violence, assault and child molestation, among others.

Among those detained were individuals from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Cuba, India and Palau, ICE said in an X post.

The immigrants who were not criminally charged will remain in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings, the official statement added.

The operative reported that among the offenders are a 35-year-old Honduran national charged with possession of a firearm by an illegal immigrant and illegal re-entry; a 50-year-old Mexican national charged with possession of a firearm by an illegal alien; another 30-year-old Mexican national charged with possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and a 45-year-old Guatemalan national convicted of domestic violence, public intoxication, driving without a license and DUI, in addition to others. ICE did not disclose their names.

ICE stressed that it was a joint operation involving different law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Western District and Eastern District of Kentucky are filing criminal charges by formal indictment or criminal complaint against those arrested.