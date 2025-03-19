See all the declassified files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de marzo, 2025

Following Donald Trump's order, the National Archives released thousands of new documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The release, which had been a campaign promise by the then Republican nominee, was in response to an executive order signed by the president in late January.

"The National Archives has partnered with agencies across the federal government to comply with the President’s directive in support of Executive Order 14176," noted from the aforementioned agency on its website.

"As of March 18, 2025, the records are available to access either online at this page or in person, via hard copy or on analog media formats, at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland. As the records continue to be digitized, they will be posted to this page," they added.

Trump spoke of 80,000 pages of "never-before-seen" files on the assassination of the Democratic president, an event that gave rise to dozens of theories over the years, from complicity by then-Vice President Lyndon Johnson before a possible role for U.S. intelligence services.

