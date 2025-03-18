Vice President Vance to take over as finance chairman of Republican National Committee

Published by Agustina Blanco 18 de marzo, 2025

Vice President JD Vance will serve as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) as the party prepares to defend its congressional majorities in the 2026 midterm elections.

The announcement, made by the RNC on Tuesday, marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time a sitting vice president has simultaneously held this position within the party.

Vance will replace Richard "Duke" Buchan III, who held the finance chair position since late 2021. Buchan, a former US ambassador to Spain during President Trump's first term, has been nominated by Trump to serve as ambassador to Morocco.

In a statement, Vance expressed his enthusiasm for working alongside RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and other Republican leaders to raise needed funds ahead of the November 2026 elections.

"Last year, President Trump won an historic election victory, taking back the White House and helping Republicans regain control of the Senate and retain control of the House,” Vance said. “But to fully enact the MAGA mandate and President Trump’s vision that voters demanded, we must keep and grow our Republican majorities in 2026."

Trump endorsed Vance's nomination, saying he will do a "fantastic job" thanks to his experience in winning tough election contests. For his part, Whatley thanked Buchan for his work as finance chairman, noting that his efforts were an "essential contribution" to Republican successes in 2024.

An RNC official speaking to Fox noted that Whatley's choice of Vance reflects the close alignment between the White House and the RNC in this election cycle. "Everyone is laser-focused on growing our majorities in 2026, and we are going to aggressively fundraise to be ready for next year,” the official said.

Collaboration between the Trump campaign and the RNC was key during the 2024 election cycle. The two established a fundraising agreement that prioritized the Trump campaign and a political action committee to cover its legal expenses before committing resources to the party. In addition, Trump played an active role in the RNC leadership reshuffle, supporting Whatley's election as chair following Ronna McDaniel's resignation in March 2024.

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, both Republicans and Democrats are intensifying their strategies.

Democrats will seek to regain ground in the House and advance in the Senate, while the Republican Party will fight to preserve majorities in both chambers.