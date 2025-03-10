Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de marzo, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will terminate collective bargaining for Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

In a statement, the DHS explained that this decision is due to the fact that, at most airports, the TSA has more personnel engaged in "union work" than in their actual job functions, noting that many of them "underperform."

"TSA has more people doing full-time union work than we have performing screening functions at 86% of our airports. Of the 432 federalized airports, 374 airports have fewer than 200 TSA Officers to preform screening functions," DHS stressed.

"Nearly 200 TSA Officers are paid by the government but work full-time on union matters. These people do not retain certification to perform screening functions. Additionally, in a recent TSA employee survey, over 60% said poor performers are allowed to stay employed and, not surprisingly, continue to not perform," the department added.

According to a spokesperson, the DHS stated that this move will prevent the union from collecting money from TSA personnel. Additionally, it will result in a "more effective and modernized workforce."

"Thanks to Secretary Noem’s action, Transportation Security Officers will no longer lose their hard-earned dollars to a union that does not represent them. The Trump Administration is committed returning to merit-based hiring and firing policies. This action will ensure Americans will have a more effective and modernized workforces across the nation’s transportation networks. TSA is renewing its commitment to providing a quick and secure travel process for Americans," said a DHS spokesperson.