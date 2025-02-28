Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 27 de febrero, 2025

The Senate advances legislation to make permanent the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). Specifically, it would codify the executive order signed by Donald Trump on the first day of his second term in the White House. Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Barraso (R-WY), Rick Scott (R-FL) joined Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to introduce the legislation.

Trump initially withdrew the United States from the WHO in 2020, but the move was reversed months later by Joe Biden. However, this past January 20, the president signed an executive order reconfirming the withdrawal. He accused the organization of being ineffective and favoring other countries to the detriment of U.S. interests.

As for the law, it would prevent taxpayers from funding WHO programs unless the organization meets certain conditions. Among them are demonstrating independence from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), granting observer status to Taiwan and ending funding or promotion of issues such as abortion, sex-change procedures and climate change.

"The World Health Organization has long been a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party, grossly mismanaging the COVID pandemic and taking over a billion dollars of U.S. funding without advancing our interests," Senator Blackburn told "The Daily Wire."

"The mismanagement, failed transparency, and lack of independence at the WHO is inexcusable. (...) Our bill ensures that not one penny of taxpayer money is spent rejoining the WHO if serious reforms aren’t made to prevent another failed pandemic response," Senator Barrasso said in dialogue with the aforementioned media outlet.

The House version was introduced by Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Ron Estes (R-KS) and Greg Steube (R-FL).