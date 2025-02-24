Conservatives celebrated the cancellation of Joy Reid's show on MSNBC: 'Goodbye to the worst person on television'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 23 de febrero, 2025

MSNBC canceled Joy Reid's show. From 2020 to the present, the Democratic commentator hosted "ReidOut" every day at 7 p.m. There, she became popular for harshly criticizing both Donald Trump and his voters.

Reid is expected to host her last show this week. Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez, who currently host "The Weekend" together on the same network, will take her place.

Variety reported that Reid's departure will not be the only change in MSNBC's programming. These changes come shortly after Rebecca Kutler, who previously held a senior executive position at CNN, became president of the company.

Among other things, Reid compared Trump surviving the Butler assassination attempt to Joe Biden recovering from Coronavirus and chastised Hispanics for supporting Trump.

Conservatives celebrated Reid's departure from the screen

Megyn Kelly, the Fox News anchor and current podcast host that bears her name, celebrated MSNBC's decision on her X account. However, she said they took longer than necessary.

"Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked 'white women tears' as pathetic and offensive to her? Who’s crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long," she wrote.

In the same vein, Charlie Kirk made the same point on his X account: "Joy Reid, aka the race lady at MSNBC, just had her show cancelled because it was unwatchable. Good riddance to the most vitriolic, lowbrow, and unhinged race hustler ever allowed on national television."

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) had a colorful reply to Kirk´s comment: "The Joy is gone."

Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire joined them. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Joy Reid’s MSNBC show. It was a great resource for right wing podcasters looking for a clip to play and make fun of. I can’t tell you how many slow news days Joy helped me through. I hope she finds somewhere else to spout her inane bull...," expressed the star and producer of "What is a Woman?"

Finally, there's the reaction of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), who also publicly expressed her feelings about Reid on her X account.

"Good morning!! MSNBC just canceled Joy Reid’s show. The ad execs and the board finally figured out that racism, lies, and Trump derangement syndrome will put them out of business," the Georgia Republican tweeted.