Grenell: California wildfire aid will have 'strings' attached to it

A firefighter tries to put out fires in California .AFP.

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's special envoy, announced Friday that federal assistance for California's recovery from the devastating wildfires will come with specific "conditions" imposed by the Republican administration.

The statements, made during an interview with Politico at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), reflect a critical stance toward state policies and a conditional approach to distributing federal funds.

"The federal response is mostly money and so we are going to have strings on the money that we give to California,” Grenell asserted.

Although he did not specifically detail the conditions, the presidential envoy noted that they would be tied to the state's water management and forestry policies, which President Trump criticized during the recent fires.

Grenell took the opportunity to lambast the California Coastal Commission, a state entity charged with protecting the state's coastline. "The California Coastal Commission should be defunded,” he flatly stated, suggesting that federal funds could be used as a tool to pressure changes in state priorities.

Grenell's statements align with previous comments by President Trump, who sharply questioned California Governor Gavin Newsom's water policies during the wildfires.

On social media, Trump has written in the past, “there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests.”

Grenell and a possible candidacy



Richard Grenell, who has also served as U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting director of National Intelligence, is considering running for governor of California in the next election.

However, his candidacy would face a monumental challenge in a state where Democrats overwhelmingly dominate local politics.

Reactions and next steps



Neither Governor Newsom's office nor the California Coastal Commission has responded officially to Grenell's statements.