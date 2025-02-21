Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump claimed Friday that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have done nothing to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump's comments came when asked by reporters about the visit of both European leaders to the White House. They also come after Starmer questioned the GOP's work in trying to end the war.

"They didn’t do anything either [to end the war]. The war’s going on, no meetings with Russia, no nothing," Trump said in remarks reported by The Telegraph.

"Macron is a friend of mine, and I’ve met with the prime minister, he’s a very nice guy... [but] nobody’s done anything," he added.

Similarly, the Republican argued that the reason why Vladimir Putin agreed to talk about Ukraine was because of him.

Meanwhile, earlier this week the British prime minister said in a column for The Telegraph that he is willing to send British troops to Ukraine as part of an effort to secure peace at a post-conflict stage.

Starmer's message, unheard of since the war began, came after talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine moved forward to end the conflict that began in 2021.

This Thursday, the White House reported that next Monday, President Trump will welcome Macron, and on Thursday, Starmer.