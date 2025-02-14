Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan, came out to cross Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is distributing material on how illegal immigrants can avoid or confront border authorities.

AOC's office organized a webinar called "Know Your Rights Webinar," in which the leftist organization The Immigrant Defense Project explains how the immigration system works and the modus operandi of ICE in New York (which it accuses of "racial profiling"). Although the speakers caution that they do not intend to "provide legal advice," they provide a guide of words and behaviors - in your home, "you have the right not to open the door" - in case immigrants are in a private home, in a public space or in the car. They even explain how to request and verify the authenticity of a warrant.

Asked about that course, Homan warned that the Democrat could be violating the law. The official claimed, during an interview with FOX, that he had contacted the Justice Department to inquire whether the seminar presentation constituted a criminal act: "Is that impediment? Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts?" "So maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now."

Referring also to the sanctuary cities, the border czar noted that they were putting the public at risk. "You're even putting the illegal alien at great risk, because anything can happen on arrest on the street," he asserted.

The 'Squad' against ICE

Ocasio-Cortez did not participate in the course distributed through her official channels. In response to a post by journalist Sean Hannityon the subject, the Squad leader doubled down by posting on X a guide of tips in case ICE shows up at home:

On her web, she also offers pages with information for illegal immigrants and NGOs offering assistance, as well as making available a "dedicated team of caseworkers" to, among other things, resolve "immigration case inquiries."

The New York representative is not the only member of the Squadoffering similar assistance to illegal immigrants, a group of left-wing congressmen. Both Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have multilingual entries on their official websites explaining how to circumvent ICE.