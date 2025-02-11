Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

Ben Shapiro celebrated the return of "patriotism" to the Super Bowl. The popular conservative anchor analyzed everything but the game during the daily show that bears his name. Among other things, he congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles on the win, highlighted Donald Trump's attendance, celebrated the booing of Taylor Swift and criticized the halftime show.

For nearly 25 minutes, the host of 'The Ben Shapiro Show' analyzed what Super Bowl Sunday left in its wake and summed up the day with the following phrase: "There's an optimism there's a patriotism to the mood in the country and you can feel it pretty much everywhere, From the ads to the national anthem."

"I wish that America had more cultural moments aside from the Super Bowl. The the reality is that we're so fragmented as a culture that it's very difficult for to get together on anything. Super Bowl Sunday has basically become a sort of secular catechism in the United States, but that catechism for many many years which should say woke catechism. And now you have a Super Bowl that is opening with the Declaration of Independence America. Is just a little bit back under Donald J Trump," began the also co-founder of the Daily Wire.

"Patriotism is now cool"

Shapiro contrasted this edition of the Super Bowl with those of recent years, particularly from Barack Obama's tenure onward.

"You were just waiting to be sucker punched by some left-wing messaging that had to be drilled directly into your brain and that just wasn't there just wasn't there. There was a feeling that you you could just kind of comfortably watch the game and it would be fine," he continued.

At the same time, the author of 'The Authoritarian Moment' called to mind the commercial made by the Secret Service, which he described as "very patriotic." "Patriotism was the theme of the day, because patriotism is now cool," Shapiro added.

While he noted the performance of Jon Batiste performing the national anthem, he had little sympathy for the halftime show by Kendrick Lamar. The California native performed "Not Like Us," a song he released in the middle of his feud with rapper Drake.

"I don't think anyone knew what he was saying unless you knew the song previously. There was no big dance, there was no big music. The whole stadium knew the lyrics because he's a very famous person...Americans apparently have no taste musically," the host added.

Finally, Shapiro highlighted Trump's reception at the event and held him accountable for the cultural shift: "This is Trump's America, it's a spirit of normalcy and freedom. It's 'normies' Americans coming back."