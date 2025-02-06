Vice President Vance promises forcefulness and 'moral clarity' on religious liberty issues

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

U.S. Vice President JD Vance assured during the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit that President Donald Trump will promote "moral clarity" on religious freedom issues abroad, detailing that the era of the U.S. government funding NGOs dedicated to "spreading atheism" around the world is over.

In his speech at the summit, Vance noted that the United States has seen its commitment to religious freedom abroad become distorted and corrupted in recent years, to the point of seeing its leadership in protecting the rights of every believer weakened. The vice president added that it is necessary for the United States to know how to distinguish between regimes that "respect religious freedom" and those that do not.

Criticism of Biden and praise for Trump

Likewise, Vance explained that the U.S. government must be able to look at tragedies such as the one experienced by "Iraq’s Christians over the past three decades," and possess the "moral clarity" to act with the utmost forcefulness. The vice president also accused the administration of former President Joe Biden of removing Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) from the annual religious freedom watch list, despite the bloody reality that many Christians have been suffering in the African country in recent years.

Moreover, the vice president highlighted President Trump's many successes during his first administration, including not only support for Christians and Yazidis but also the rescue of pastors who courageously faced "genocidal terror from ISIS." Finally, Vance applauded steps already taken by the GOP to promote religious freedom in the country, such as pardons for numerous pro-life activists and orders to end the federal government's persecution of those who profess any religion.