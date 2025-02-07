The Trump administration will only keep 294 of the 10,000 USAID employees worldwide
The Republican president stated on social media that "billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID."
President Donald Trump's efforts to shrink government spending continue. His administration has just announced that it will keep only 294 workers out of the more than 10,000 that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has around the world.
The news comes just hours after Trump wrote on his X account that, "Looks like billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID, and other agencies, much of it going to the fake news media as a <> for creating good stories about the democrats."
In addition, reports released by the Republican administration note that media outlets such as Politico, Associated Press, New York Times and Reuters received funding from USAID.
According to published records, Politico received at least $8 million in government aid in 2024, while the Associated Press has received millions of dollars over the years.
Other USAID spending
Also, the Biden administration generously funded USAID family planning and reproductive health programs during its tenure to get its abortion policies across the globe.
In 2022 alone, the agency budgeted $607.5 million for these purposes, with African countries being the largest recipients of this money through funding for abortion programs or organizations.