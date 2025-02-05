Attorney General Pam Bondi orders DOJ to suspend funding for sanctuary cities

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

Within hours, newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to suspend general funding for sanctuary cities. This decision is in line with her work with the Department of Homeland Security to "completely eliminate" cartels and transnational criminal organizations.

In addition, Bondi has also directed the DOJ to identify and evaluate all funding arrangements with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide support to illegal aliens.

The attorney general has instructed the DOJ's litigating components to investigate cases of jurisdictions that are impeding law enforcement and orders that they be prosecuted, where necessary.

President Trump's support



This Tuesday, before Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas swore Bondi in as attorney general, President Trump said she would restore "fair, equal and impartial justice at the department."

Bondi's appointment reinforces the structure of the Trump administration in its second term. As attorney general, she heads a Justice Department that has more than 115,00 employees and oversees 40 subagencies. She also ranks seventh in the presidential line of succession.