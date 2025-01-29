Former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years in prison for taking bribes and acting as an agent of Egypt

An image of Senator Bob Menendez during his trial in New York AFP / Angela Weiss

Democrat Bob Menendez, former senator from New Jersey, was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison after being found guilty of serving as an agent of Egypt while selling his political influence to businessmen and accepting bribes in cash and gold bullion.

The sentencer was Manhattan federal Judge Sidney H. Stein, who was unmoved by the tears shed by Menendez, who tried to appeal to the judge's pity by claiming he had lost everything he cared about except his wife, who is going through her own legal proceedings.

In fact, the judge reprimanded him before imposing the 11-year prison term, telling him that, at some point in his life, he decided to lose his way.

"You were successful, powerful, you stood at the apex of our political system," Judge Stein said. "Somewhere along the way, and I don’t know when it was, you lost your way and working for the public good became working for your good."

The harsh punishment against Menendez is almost in sync with what was requested by the prosecution, which had sought 15 years in prison for the former Democratic senator.

Before he was sentenced, Menendez had a chance to speak and, when he began describing his accomplishments as a public servant, he broke down.

"You really don’t know the man you are about to sentence," Menendez told the judge.

For several passages, Menendez kept his head down as he wiped his face with a tissue.

"Your honor, I am far from a perfect man. I have made more than my share of mistakes and bad decision," Menendez continued. "I’ve done far more good than bad. I ask you, your honor, to judge me in that context."

Menendez's defense urged Judge Stein to consider Menendez's life as a public servant and his story of overcoming as a Cuban immigrant who embodied the "American dream" when sentencing.

In fact, the defense argued that Menendez deserved less than two years in prison for his political career, but after hearing that the judge had severely punished two businessmen for bribing the former senator, the defense team decided to ask that their client receive no more than eight years of punishment.

Earlier, Fred Daibes, a real estate developer; and Wael Hana, a businessman, were sentenced to seven and eight years in prison respectively.

The former, in addition, was ordered to pay a fine of $1.75 million. The second, was fined $1.25 million and ordered to forfeit another $125,000.

A third businessman connected to the case pleaded guilty and testified against Menendez at a trial last year.