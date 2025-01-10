Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for Bob Menendez after conviction on corruption charges

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York filed a request that former Senator Bob Menendez face a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, arguing that the crimes committed during his tenure were of a magnitude unprecedented in Senate history.

In their presentation to the court, prosecutors described Menendez's crimes as marked by a "stunning brazenness, breadth and duration." They stressed that this case marks the first time in US history that a senator has been convicted of acting as a foreign agent while holding public office.

A landmark corruption case

Menendez, who headed the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was convicted of 16 corruption-related charges, including accepting bribes and acting for the benefit of the Egyptian government, abusing his position of power in the Senate.

In addition to Menendez, two businessmen linked to the corruption scheme, real estate developer Fred Daibes and Egyptian-American businessman Wael Hana, also face possible prison terms of nine and 10 years, respectively.

Attempts to overturn

Since his conviction, Menendez has sought to have the ruling overturned, alleging errors made by prosecutors during the trial, who provided the jury with access to material previously excluded as evidence. In parallel, the former senator has asked for a lighter sentence, arguing that his reputation is destroyed and his personal and professional life is in ruins.

Sentencing imminent

Judge Sidney Stein of the US District Court will be sentencing him later this month. The decision will mark a milestone in political corruption cases, underscoring the severity with which acts of abuse of power and betrayal of democratic principles will be addressed.