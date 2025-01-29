LIVE: Robert F. Kennedy's hearing in the Senate

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

Robert F. Kennedy, Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), appears in the Senate for his hearing.

11:39 Am

11:28 am Kennedy links high healthcare costs to chronic illnesses

Trump's nominee for HHS asserted that chronic diseases are responsible for high healthcare costs.



"Why are health care costs so high? The obvious answer is chronic diseases," he said.

11:14 Am Kennedy accused of profiting from controversial comments Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.) noted that Kennedy has been profiting from controversial comments.



"He has made it his life's work to sow doubt and dissuade parents from vaccinating their children to save their lives. It has been lucrative for him and has put him on the brink of immense power. This is the profile of someone who pursues money and influence wherever they take him, even if it may mean the tragic deaths of children and other vulnerable people," Wyden said.

11:05 am "I am not anti-vaccine"

Kennedy responded to questions from Republican senators such as Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) about his stance on vaccines.



"The media has claimed that I'm either anti-vaccine or anti-industry. Well, I'm neither; I'm pro-safety. I worked for years to raise awareness about mercury and toxic chemicals in fish, but that didn't make me anti-fish. All my children are vaccinated and I believe vaccines have a critical role in health care," Kennedy said.