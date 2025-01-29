Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

President Donald Trump has been delivering on one of his key campaign promises: addressing the crisis of illegal immigration in the country. In just eight days in office, there have been at least 4,469 arrests of illegal immigrants, according to ICE data. On Tuesday alone, authorities reported 969 arrests.

The Trump administration is focused on restoring security and strengthening the country’s borders, in addition to combating criminal groups like the Tren de Aragua. A prime example of this effort came yesterday when a leader of the Tren de Aragua gang was arrested during the first immigration raids of the Trump administration in New York.

The first raids in New York involved the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.

The majority of Americans support this immigration policy. This was revealed by a poll conducted by Reuters, which revealed that about 48% of voters approve of Trump's immigration strategy, compared to 41% who disapprove.

That sentiment is also reflected on the streets, particularly within Hispanic and Black communities. The New York Post published a report featuring interviews with New York residents following Tuesday's raids, where many voters expressed satisfaction with the GOP’s performance.

"Get them the hell off the street! Get them the hell out of the street so people don’t have to walk in fear," said Evelyn Brown, 80, a Bronx resident from Jamaica who voted for Trump.

Similar sentiments were shared by a resident of the Knickerbocker apartment complex in Washington Heights, a deeply Democratic area of Manhattan, where Trump saw a 5% increase in support in 2024 compared to his 2020 performance.

A change in immigration policy According to agency data, under the Biden administration, the average number of arrests of immigrants with criminal convictions or pending charges was 310.7 per day in the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. In contrast, the first days of the Trump administration have seen at least double that figure, with more than 700 arrests per day on average in the five days since operations began.

"Too many people came over the border at once, and now it has to be a whole operation (...) I don’t want dangerous people on the street, especially if we’re paying for it. People getting hurt on the street. Why should they get a pass?" said the man who asked to remain anonymous.

Along those lines, Jason Rodriguez, 41, a forklift driver and security camera installer, argued that criminals should be deported from the country. However, he also emphasized that hardworking immigrants should be given consideration.

"Honestly, it’s good to get Tren de Aragua off the streets because they’re dangerous. Trump should deport the criminals (....) Their jails in their own countries are a lot worse than here. They don’t care about being locked up here, so they should be deported,” said Rodriguez, who was born at Saint Mary's Hospital in Brooklyn to parents who arrived from the Dominican Republic in the 1960s.