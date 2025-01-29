$50 million in condoms for Gaza: the waste the new administration wants to end

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

The Trump administration wants to control aid sent to other countries. The policy is being pushed because of the Republican president's commitment to end the waste of taxpayer money. In that sense, in recent days the government has revealed how resources have been wasted in supposed aid that is used for other purposes.

The latest case was reported by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who in her first conference with the media explained that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the Office of Management and Budget (OBM) discovered that there was close to $50 million of taxpayer dollars spent on the purchase of condoms for Gaza.

Leavitt noted that this is an absurd waste of taxpayer money. She further noted that DOGE and OBM also discovered that $37 million was about to be sent to the World Health Organization prior to Trump's executive order severing ties with the global health agency.

Rubio froze all foreign aid, with the exception of Israel and Egypt

The State Department paused all U.S. foreign aid, with the exception of Israel and Egypt. The "work stoppage" reaches all existing aid and pauses new aid, some indefinitely and some for 90 days. Donald Trump had already anticipated the measure during his first hours as president.





Meanwhile, it also emerged that the condoms were allegedly used to create balloons carrying improvised explosive devices, which the wind would carry south toward Israel. "Though condoms or balloons bearing messages of “Happy Birthday” or “I ❤️ You” flying through the air may sound silly, the hard truth is that these primitive devices have wreaked havoc, burning thousands of hectares of land and causing millions of shekels of damage," explained The Jerusalem Post.