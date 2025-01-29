Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

For the first time since 2007, Nevada has more registered Republicans than registered Democrats. The news was celebrated by Donald Trump and by GOP leaders in the Silver State. In fact, in the 2024 election, Trump was the first Republican to win in Nevada since George W. Bush did so in 2004.

According to the latest voter registration data released by Republican strategist Jeremy Hughes, there are 617,204 registered Republicans in Nevada, while Democrats number 616,863. Nonpartisan independents remain the largest group, with 691,977 members.

The data contrasts with December 2024, when Democrats numbered 626,538 and Republicans 622,371.

The president was quick to celebrate the news on his Truth Social account. "Wow! In Nevada, a State I love and WON BIG in 2024, Republicans now lead Democrats in Voter Registration for the first time since 2007. Thank you to Chairman Michael McDonald, Governor Joe Lombardo, and the entire Nevada GOP, for an OUTSTANDING and HISTORIC JOB. MAGA!" he wrote.

McDonald, who for years has served as chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, attributed the news to the voter registration effort that took place during 2024.

At the same time, he mentioned unregistered independent voters, who also leaned Republican in the last election cycle. "We saw the shift coming back when they voted this time. If you look at the numbers, they voted for President Trump because they like the policies. Hopefully, they take one step further in this next cycle with Gov. [Joe] Lombardo and they become Republican again," he added.

The Nevada Republican Party also celebrated the achievement with a statement on their X account, where they noted "the dedication and unwavering commitment of Republicans across our great state."

"Thanks to the efforts of McDonald and the leadership of the Nevada Republican Party, all NVGOP members, grassroots activists, and supporters like you, Nevada remains strong as a place of conservative values," they added.

The significance of Trump's victory in Nevada

In the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump succeeded in bringing the Republican Party back to winning in the Silver State after 20 years. After two failed attempts in 2016 and 2020, the now president became the first Republican to win there since George W. Bush in 2004. In turn, he achieved the largest margin of victory for a GOP presidential candidate since 2000.

Nevada was a fairly even state during the 20th century, with equal numbers of victories for Democrats and Republicans. However, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and later Joe Biden prevailed in recent races, so Trump's victory broke a 12-year Democratic trend in the state.

VOZ dialogued recently with Congressman Mark Amodei, the only Republican to represent Nevada in Congress. Amodei identified the top two reasons the state's voters went for Trump.

"The top priorities were the economy, all aspects of that, the border in terms of the fact that it was open. It's not that America is a country that is not welcoming, but we are a country of laws and want to think that there are rules that apply and processes to go through, which has been the immigration, it's been our immigration culture for a long time. And there was a very definite perception that that culture had changed and that the rules had basically been ignored or set aside," he explained.