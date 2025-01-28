Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 27 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump announced new executive orders and revealed more details about his domestic agenda. The president gathered House Republicans for an event at his hotel in Miami, the Trump Doral. There, he announced the construction of an "Iron Dome" defense system, promised to reinstate military personnel laid off during the pandemic and even flirted with eliminating the income tax. The commander-in-chief continued to drop titles after the event, given that he confessed to a group of journalists that Microsoft might buy TikTok.

Trump began the event by highlighting the work of Mike Johnson, speaker of the House. "He has the ability to get along with people, he's very smart and very tough, but everybody likes him because he's a high-quality person," the president said. He then joked about Majority Whip Tom Emmer, saying there are a couple of people "who don't love him."

He then assured that the Republicans have the opportunity to advance very important legislation during the next two years, with a majority in both chambers. “As long as we stay united, the 119th Congress will be remembered as the most successful and accomplished Republican majority in American history,” he said. “I think we have a chance to do it," he continued. He anticipated the "largest package of tax cuts and reforms in American history."

An American "Iron Dome"

Trump also unveiled a new series of executive orders that he will sign sooner rather than later. Specifically, he announced the following:

Ordering Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to create an "Iron Dome" defense system.

to create an "Iron Dome" defense system. Remove "transgender ideology" from the military.

Prevent the military from being "indoctrinated" with Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Offer reinstatement to military members who were kicked out by Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

A comment on DeepSeek

The president devoted a few words to the launch of DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence model. Its arrival on the market triggered a historic drop in Nvidia, a California company that lost $589 billion in market value.

He called the Chinese startup a "wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win."

"When you hear somebody come up with something, we always have the ideas. We’re always first. So, I would say that’s a positive. That could be very much a positive development. So instead of spending billions and billions, you’ll spend less and you’ll come up with, hopefully, the same solution," he continued.

Standing ovation for Susie Wiles

When the president mentioned Susie Wiles, Trump's chief of staff, a standing ovation broke out that did not go unnoticed by her boss.

"The most powerful woman in the world, they say. The most powerful woman in the world. She's made of ice," Trump noted.

The end of income tax?

Finally, Trump slipped the possibility of eliminating income taxes to fund the federal government with tariffs, recalling President William McKinley.

"It's time for the United States to return to the system that made us richer and more powerful than ever before... Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich foreign nations, we should be tariffing and taxing foreign nations to enrich our citizens," the president said.

Microsoft buying TikTok?

Once the event was over, Trump boarded Air Force One with his team and a group of accredited journalists.

"I would say yes," the president responded when asked about it. "A lot of interest in TikTok. There’s great interest in TikTok," he added.