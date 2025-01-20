Trump's illegal immigrant deportation plan, supported by a majority of citizens

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

Most Americans support the plan to deport illegal immigrants, one of the key measures of the new administration that President Donald Trump intends to implement shortly after taking office.

According to a survey by Ipsos for The New York Times, 56% of respondents support, to varying degrees, the deportation of all illegal immigrants in the country. Specifically, 30% "strongly agree," while 26% "somewhat agree."

On the other side, 19% "strongly oppose" the measure, while 22% "somewhat oppose" the plan.

By political affiliation, 83% of Republicans, 32% of Democrats, and 32% of independents—along with 35% of null votes in the latter group—align with Trump and his agenda.

The situation changes when asked whether illegal immigrants with a criminal record should be deported. On this issue, 88% of Americans "somewhat" or "strongly" support Trump's measure, while only 10% oppose it.

One of Trump's top priorities is addressing immigration. He will do this by deporting the more than 10 million illegal immigrants who entered the country over the last four years—under the leadership of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris—and remain here. His goal is to tackle one of the biggest crises in U.S. history.

The plan will begin in sanctuary cities, which have been hardest hit by the consequences of illegal immigration and the laxity of local and state administrations in addressing the crisis. The first deportation operation will start in Chicago, as announced by the new border czar, Tom Homan.

It will also take place in New York, where the majority of residents support Trump's deportation plan.