Trump achieves highest Jewish vote support by a Republican since 1988

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 17 de enero, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump set a new high in recent Republican Party history by winning the highest percentage of Jewish votes since 1988.

According to data compiled by WPA Intelligence (based on AP/Fox News/NORC exit polls), Trump captured 32% of the Jewish vote nationally, surpassing his own marks from 2016 (24%) and 2020 (30%). This level of support has not been seen since George H.W. Bush reached 35% more than three decades ago.

"A national exit poll conducted jointly by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago (NORC), Associated Press and Fox News, which surveyed about 110,000 voters, put Jewish support at 32%. This is up from the 30% that Trump got in 2020 and Romney in 2012, and the highest since George H.W. Bush got 35% in 1988," the report said.

The report also noted that the data may have "underestimated the highly concentrated Jewish populations in which Trump won the most." Thus, "Trump's actual numbers likely equal or exceed the total for G.H.W. Bush in 1988."

Trump wins in 'traditionally Democratic' areas

Trump's growth among Jewish voters was notable in states considered swing states. In Pennsylvania, for example, he won 41% of the Jewish community vote. Similar results were seen in Arizona and Nevada, where he reached 38% and 42%, respectively, marking significant gains over his 2020 performance.

Florida and New York, both states with large Jewish communities, also showed strong support for the president-elect. Trump won 44% of the Jewish vote in Florida and 46% in New York, according to data corroborated by New York Times/Sienna College polls.

In addition, in traditionally Democratic areas of the Big Apple, Trump dominated with more than 50% of Jewish voters, consolidating his support in communities where Republicans historically have had little influence.

In areas with high concentrations of Orthodox Jewish populations, such as Lakewood, N.J., Trump reached record levels, receiving more than 95% of the vote.

The report concluded: