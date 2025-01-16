The official portrait of the Trump-Vance administration, revealed

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

The Trump-Vance transition team released the official portrait of the next administration.

"In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States — and their official portraits are here," the team reported.

Unlike his 2017 portrait, where he appeared smiling, Trump has a serious expression, similar to the snapshot taken when he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Vance does flash a smile.