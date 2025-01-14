Biden removes Cuba from list of countries sponsoring terrorism

Published by Alejandro BañosJoaquín Núñez Verified by 14 de enero, 2025

The Biden Administration announced the removal of Cuba from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. Dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel celebrated the decision on his social media, where he argued that they will continue “confronting and denouncing the US economic war.” At the same time, the regime announced the release of 553 political prisoners.

In a statement, President Joe Biden listed the reasons that led him to enact one of his last controversial measures before he had to leave the White House.

"The Government of Cuba has not provided any support for international terrorism during the preceding 6-month period. The Government of Cuba has provided assurances that it will not support acts of international terrorism in the future," the president informed.

This decision is contrary to the opinion held by the government just a month ago. "I do not anticipate any change in our policy toward Cuba by this administration," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in December 2024, in statements collected by Agencia EFE.

Cuba was designated as a sponsor of terrorism on January 12, 2021, when Donald Trump decided to include the Caribbean country on the list, days before leaving the government.

Cuba Announces the Release of 553 Political Prisoners



Just hours after the announcement, the Cuban regime revealed plans to release 553 political prisoners from its jails.

“The releases are being carried out based on a careful analysis under the various modalities outlined in the law, as part of the fair and humanitarian nature of Cuba’s penal and prison systems. These individuals will gradually receive their respective benefits,” read an official statement.

Cuba also expressed gratitude to the Vatican for its diplomatic efforts, emphasizing that the relationship between the two is “respectful, frank, and constructive,” which “facilitates decisions like this recent one.”

“We Will Continue to Confront and Denounce the US Economic War”

Miguel Díaz-Canel took to X following an announcement from the Biden administration. He asserted that Cuba should never have been included on the list of sponsors of terrorism, a designation he said has “exacted a high cost on the country and Cuban families.”

“This is a step in the right direction, albeit late and with limited scope. The blockade and most of the extreme measures implemented since 2017 to strangle the Cuban economy and cause hardships for our people remain in effect,” Díaz-Canel stated.

“We will continue to confront and denounce the economic war and the acts of interference, disinformation, and discredit funded by US federal resources. At the same time, we will not abandon our commitment to developing a civilized and respectful relationship with the United States that upholds our sovereignty,” he concluded.

“Once again, the Democrats have BETRAYED the Cubans!”

Republicans wasted no time criticizing Biden’s decision, particularly those heavily involved in US-Cuba relations.

Representative María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) joined her colleagues Carlos Giménez (R-FL) and Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) in a collective condemnation of the Democratic initiative. “Once again, the Democrats have BETRAYED the Cubans! Shame on the entire Biden Administration for taking Cuba off the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. Cuba is a LEADING sponsor of Terrorism, harboring, training & enabling Hamas, Hezbollah & other terrorist enemies of the USA,” Salazar posted on X, accompanying her statement with a video alongside Giménez and Díaz-Balart.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) also expressed his disapproval on X, calling the White House decision “unacceptable on its merits.”

“The terrorism advanced by the Cuban regime has not ceased. I will work with President Trump and my colleagues to immediately reverse and limit the damage from the decision,” the senator added.