Newsom offers Trump a truce and invites him to visit California: 'We must not politicize human tragedy'

Gavin Newsom invited Donald Trump to California to meet with families affected by the wildfires. After days of tension between the two, the Democratic governor offered a sort of truce to the president-elect. In fact, he made the proposal through a letter sent to Trump, who has not yet responded publicly.

The two already found themselves in a similar situation in November 2018, when Newsom was governor-elect. On that occasion, Trump visited California to meet with then-Governor Jerry Brown, local authorities and Newsom after the wildfires.

With just days to go before the second Trump administration begins, Newsom is trying to repeat that image.

"In this spirit of this great country, we must not politicize human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines. Hundreds of thousands of Americans–displaced from their homes and fearful for the future–deserve to see all of us working in their best interests to ensure a fast recovery and rebuild," Newsom wrote in the letter.

"As you prepare to assume the presidency once more, I invite you to come to California again–to meet with the Americans affected by these fires, see the devastation firsthand, and join me and others in thanking the heroic firefighters and first responders who are putting their lives on the line," he added.

Trump sharply criticized Newsom for his previous handling of the wildfires. He even publicly called for his resignation. "One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!" he posted on Truth Social.

However, he turned the heat down before dining with Republican governors on Thursday night. When asked by reporters, he remarked that the two had a good relationship between 2017 and 2021.

So far, ten deaths have been reported from the fires, 300,000 people evacuated and thousands of homes have been destroyed.