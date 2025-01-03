Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 3 de enero, 2025

In a video circulated on social media recently, Mohammad Badarieh, a representative of the new Islamist government of Syria, headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, is shown holding talks in Damascus, the capital of the Arab country, with Bakhour Chamntoub, leader of the small local Jewish community, to whom he promised "peace" and "security."

Only an estimated four Jews remain in Syria, according to a report released late last year by the Justice for Jews in Arab Countries (JJAC) organization. According to the report, during the 20th century some 30,000 members of this community suffered persecution, expropriation and deportation by the authorities.

During the conversation, the representative of the Syrian regime, led by the radical Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the offensive that overthrew the government of Bashar al-Assad in December, even urged Syrian Jews residing abroad to return to Syria.

In this regard, Chamntoub said that Jews of Syrian origin are wary of the authorities' promises, so he decided to send them a reassuring message. "Rest assured. There will be calm and peace, and with God's help they will return," he expressed.

"Everyone who wants to return, their home is here," Badarieh added.

The friendly conversation between the two probably comes as part of the new regime's efforts to try to change its extremist image to a more moderate one in the eyes of the West.

During the dialogue, when asked by the government representative about the situation in Syria, Chamntoub replied, "It couldn't be better."

The Syrian government pledged to authorize the restoration of a synagogue and to protect it



An report by Israeli media outlet Kan noted that the leader of the Syrian Jewish community was able to enter the Elyahu Hanavi synagogue, one of the oldest in the world, in the Jobar neighborhood of Damascus, after many years.

תיעוד מיוחד: המפגש בין בכיר הקהילה היהודית בסוריה לנציג שלטון המורדים@kaisos1987 #חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/JTorW6VvG5 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 2, 2025

The structure was destroyed as a result of fighting between al-Assad's forces and his enemies during the more than 13-year civil war.

"In the past we were forbidden to enter; now it is allowed," Chamntoub stated in the report. And he added that Badarieh pledged to allow the restoration of the synagogue and even to provide security for the temple.

At the end of the report, a Kan journalist expressed his hope that words will be transformed into deeds and that this is not a staging by the new Syrian government.