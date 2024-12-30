Jimmy Carter, a pioneer in Hispanic political momentum

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 30 de diciembre, 2024

President Jimmy Carter was the first president to appoint a significant number of Latinos to key positions during his administration. During the Carter era, Hispanics in the country already represented approximately 14.6 million, or 6.5% of the total population.

"He was also the first president to appoint a significant number of Latinos to key roles in his administration, including Graciela Olivarez, who served as Director of the Community Services Administration and became the highest-ranking Hispanic woman in his administration," the Hispanic organization Unidos wrote.

Other Hispanic names that stand out in the Carter administration include m Arabella Martinez at the Office of Human Development Services within the Department of Health, Education and Welfare; Alex Mercure at the Department of Agriculture; and Esteban Torres, who served as U.S. ambassador to UNESCO before becoming the head of the first White House Office of Hispanic Affairs.

In 1977, Carter also appointed Leonel J. Castillo, the first Latino commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

"He is the first Hispanic to hold that post. President Jimmy Carter nominated Mr. Castillo on April 7, 1977, to succeed General Lenard F. Chapman, Jr. His appointment was confirmed the U.S. Senate on April 27, 1977," according to the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Similarly, NBC reported that "it was after Carter's election that the Congressional Hispanic Caucus was formed in December 1976. Its formation was linked to Latino participation in his campaign."

In addition, a Washington Post article published in 1980 explained that by that time approximately one-third of the 260 judges Carter had nominated during his tenure were Black, female or Hispanic. When Carter took office in 1977, there were only five women and five Hispanics. From then until 1980, he appointed 39 women and 14 Hispanics.

Former President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia, his son James E. Carter told the Washington Post. He was the oldest living president in the nation's history.