Biden still regrets dropping out of presidential race and believes he could have beaten Trump

28 de diciembre, 2024

Democratic President Joe Biden is regretful about dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and is telling advisors he could have beaten Donald Trump, according to a report by The Washington Post.

According to WaPo, Biden is guarding against blaming Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic defeat, but is insisting privately that he could have won the election despite his very poor showing in last June's presidential debate and his sluggish performance in the polls.

Once Trump began to sweep the polls after the debate, Biden came under heavy pressure from top Democratic leaders, the party's biggest donors and the national media to withdraw his candidacy and give the Democratic Party a chance to reorganize and have a chance to beat the Republican nominee.

Finally, Biden withdrew on June 27 and, in an internal struggle of potential candidates, Vice President Harris ended up prevailing with Biden's support.

While Harris managed to have a honeymoon with the media and the polls, on Election Day she was soundly defeated by Trump and the Republicans, who achieved a majority in the House and Senate. Now Biden regrets dropping out of the presidential race.

According to WaPo, Biden has also acknowledged multiple mistakes, such as his poor performance in the presidential debate.

The Democratic president has also said privately that he regrets picking Merrick Garland as his attorney general.

According to Biden, Garland moved too slowly to prosecute Trump and, instead, his son, Hunter Biden, was prosecuted too aggressively by the Justice Department.