17 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump criticized Judge Juan Merchan for refusing to overturn the Republican's conviction for falsifying business records. Trump argued that Merchan, in his view, is going against the Supreme Court and the Constitution.

"In a completely illegal, psychotic order, the deeply conflicted, corrupt, biased, and incompetent Acting Justice Juan Merchan has completely disrespected the United States Supreme Court, and its Historic Decision on Immunity," Trump said in a message posted on Truth Social.

In that sense, the president-elect warned about the consequences that the judge's decision could have:

"But even without Immunity, this illegitimate case is nothing but a Rigged Hoax. Merchan, who is a radical partisan, wrote an opinion that is knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution, and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it," the Republican highlighted.

"Merchan has so little respect for the Constitution that he is keeping in place an illegal gag order on me, your President and President-Elect, just so I cannot expose his and his family’s disqualifying and illegal conflicts….," Trump added.

Judge Juan Merchan refused to overturn Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying business records, upholding a jury verdict that found the Republican guilty on 34 counts in Manhattan. The president-elect's legal team had argued that the now president-elect was under the Supreme Court's umbrella of presidential immunity.

Until the sentence is confirmed, for which there is still no set date, the conviction will remain on Trump's record, though his legal team has been trying to clear it before next Jan. 20.

The case pushed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was the first criminal prosecution of a former president and the only one to go to trial.

Trump's legal team argued before Merchan that, among the evidence presented by New York prosecutors, some was protected by a ruling on presidential immunity from the nation's highest court.