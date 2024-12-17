Andy Harris, re-elected chairman of the House Freedom Caucus

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

Rep. Andy Harris cemented his position at the helm of the Freedom Caucus after an internal election Monday night. The Maryland Republican replaced Bob Good in September, when, after losing the primary for his district, he stepped down as chairman of the group that brings together about 40 Republican representatives.

"It is my honor to continue to serve as House Freedom Caucus chairman," Harris said in a statement released by the group. "This coming year will be pivotal as we work to deliver on President Trump’s agenda, continue the fight to reduce government spending, secure our borders, and defend our constitutional freedoms."

A physician by training and profession, Harris came to the House in 2011 after serving more than a decade in the Maryland Senate. He chairs the Agriculture, Rural Development and the Food and Drug Administration subcommittee on the Appropriations Committee. He is an early member of the Freedom Caucus, which is ramping up preparations for Donald Trump to implement his measures from day one.

For his part, Good had fallen out of favor in the eyes of the president-elect. The Virginia lawmaker first backed Ron DeSantis for the Republican nomination, though he opted for Trump when the Florida governor stepped aside. In this year's primaries, the president-elect backed Good's challenger, John McGuire, who went on to win the nomination and then the election. He will take office in January.