Trump’s new wave of nominations: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dan Bishop, Tom Barrack and more

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump continues to complete the staff that will accompany him in his second administration. On Tuesday night, the president-elect made some high-profile appointments, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dan Bishop, Ed Martin and Andrew Ferguson, among others.

With just over a month before the start of the second Trump administration, the president-elect has already completed his cabinet. However, some high-profile positions still need to be filled.

On Tuesday night, December 10, he announced ambassadors to Mexico, Greece and Turkey, as well as the directors of the Federal Trade Commission, among other appointments.

Kimberly Guilfoyle to serve as ambassador to Greece

Trump announced the nomination of Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s partner, with whom he shares a son. Guilfoyle, now 55 and also Gavin Newsom's former partner, worked on the last two presidential campaigns of the now president-elect.

"Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First," Trump Jr. expressed on his X account. Rumors recently surfaced about the couple's separation, although it was not formally confirmed by either.

Andrew Ferguson as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission

Andrew Ferguson has experience as Virginia's attorney general, though he also worked in Washington, D.C., as an adviser to Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC). With this background, he became Trump's pick to chair the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

"Andrew has a proven record of standing up to Big Tech censorship, and protecting Freedom of Speech in our Great Country. Sworn in as a Commissioner on April 2, 2024, he will be able to fight on behalf of the American People on Day One of my Administration," the president-elect wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's nominee has also been active with The Federalist Society, a conservative think tank.

"The FTC must protect Americans' freedom of speech on the Internet. If platforms or advertisers are conspiring to suppress free speech in violation of the antitrust laws, the FTC should prosecute them and dismantle those cartels," Ferguson recently said.

Dan Bishop as deputy budget director at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB)

Dan Bishop, who will end his time as a congressman in January 2025, was chosen as deputy budget director at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). He was recently defeated in the North Carolina attorney general election, falling by nearly three percentage points to Jeff Jackson.

"Dan has been a tireless fighter for our MAGA Movement in the House of Representatives on the Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees. Dan will implement my cost-cutting and deregulatory agenda across all Agencies, and root out the Weaponized Deep State," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Bishop was one of the president-elect's biggest allies during his first term, voting in line with the White House 93% of the time.

Tom Barrack to be ambassador to Turkey

Trump also announced Tom Barrack as the new ambassador to Turkey. Barrack is a well-known real estate investor with good ties to Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He organized the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and the Emir of Qatar at Trump Tower and even recommended that he hire Paul Manafort as campaign manager in 2016.

Barrack was also a major fundraiser for the Republican presidential campaigns.

"He is a well respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles. Tom was born and raised in Southern California, and earned a BA and JD from the University of Southern California and University of San Diego where he was a member of Law Review. Congratulations Tom!" Trump expressed about his nominee.

Jacob Helberg as undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and environment

Jacob Helberg is a technology adviser specializing in the U.S.-China relationship, especially with potential TikTok threats to national security.

"In this position, Jacob will be an advocate for our foreign policy 'America First'. He will guide State Department policy on Economic statecraft, promoting America's Economic security and growth, and American technological dominance abroad. Jacob is a successful technology executive, has the knowledge, expertise, and pragmatism to defend America's Economic interests abroad, and always puts AMERICA FIRST!" Trump wrote.

Ed Martin will be chief of staff for the Office of Management and Budget.

Martin is a politician with extensive experience in Missouri. He served as chairman of the local Republican Party and chief of staff to Governor Matthew Blunt.

"Together with Phyllis Schlafly, they co-wrote "The Conservative Case for Trump." Ed has served as Chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, and RNC member. Ed is a winner who will help Make America Great Again!" Trump celebrated.

Mark Meador to be commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission.

Meador is a partner at Kressin Meador LLC, a law firm specializing in antitrust law. He also served as Senator Mike Lee's (R-UT) deputy chief counsel for antitrust and competition policy.

"Mark has also worked as an antitrust enforcer at both the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division, and in private practice at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. He received his undergraduate degree in philosophy from the University of Chicago, and his law degree from the University of Houston Law Center," Trump posted on Truth Social.