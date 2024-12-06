Stephen Miller said that Trump will order federal employees who work from home to return to their offices

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 6 de diciembre, 2024

Future deputy policy director and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller said the president-elect will order federal workers to stop working remotely and return to the office.

Speaking to Fox News, Miller argued that "When Donald Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20 and that new golden age of America begins, he’s going to tell the federal workers of this country who your viewers pay for to get back into the office and do their jobs or find another line of work."

Ensuring that federal employees return to face-to-face work has been a recurring theme for Trump and his staff. Elon Musk highlighted a report, by Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst, that only 6% of government employees do full-time face-to-face work and one-third work completely remotely.

Musk added, according to The Hill, that the number of workers, excluding security and maintenance, who work face-to-face 40 hours a week is less than 1%. In parallel, an Office of Management and Budget report indicates that 50% of federal workers are not eligible for telecommuting.

"It’s so emblematic of the contempt that so many people in the swamp have for the people who pay their salaries," Miller sentenced.